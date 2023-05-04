Edit Account-Sign Out
Train collision reported in Sussex

A train was involved in a collision in Sussex this morning (Thursday, May 4), according to Southern Rail.

By Sam Morton
Published 4th May 2023, 08:01 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 08:46 BST

Southern said the line towards Brighton and the coast was blocked shortly before 7am, ‘due to a train hitting an obstruction’ between Burgess Hill and Hassocks.

Services were soon freed and able to run from Brighton and Hove towards London but Southern advised people to still expect ‘delays, alterations and cancellations’.

A statement on social media read: “Some services may be diverted via Lewes where we can, or will terminate and restart at a different stations to normal.”

In an update on Twitter at 7.35am, Southern Rail added: “Following an earlier train hitting an obstruction on the track in the Hassocks area, the line has now been reopened and trains can run through the area as normal.

“Your journey may still take longer than normal, so please allow for extra travel time.”

