Trains between Horsham and Barnham running again as A24 bridge re-opens

Network Rail for Kent and Sussex tweeted at 3:58pm about the re-opening, but said disruption is likely to carry on for some time as the railway operator works with Southern Rail and Thameslink to get trains back in the right place.

Trains between Horsham and Barnham suspended after lorry collides with bridgeThe trainline apologised earlier sorry for the disruption to Southern Rail passengers on the line from Horsham to Arundel, after a bridge over the A24 was struck by an excavator on a low-loader and it couldn't open the line until an inspector had been to see it.