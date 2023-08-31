Trains between Three Bridges and Horsham affected by 'incident'
Trains between Three Bridges and Horsham are currently running at reduced speeds because of ‘an incident.’
Southern Rail says that Network Rail colleagues are currently invstigating what is going on in the area.
A Southern spokesperson said: “We have received reports of an incident between Three Bridges and Horsham, to which Network Rail colleagues are attending.
“Services will run at reduced speeds in the area, and journeys will be extended while this incident is ongoing.”
More as we get it.