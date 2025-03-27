13 new bus stops requested as part of Stagecoach bus changes in Worthing and Littlehampton

New bus stops have been requested by Stagecoach to serve its revised timetable, which comes into effect on Sunday, April 6.

West Sussex County Council has already approved major route changes, which include replacing the Coastliner 700 service with the new no.11 and Coastliner 701 in and around Littlehampton, and replacing the Coastliner 700 and Pulse services in Worthing with the no.11, Coastliner 701 and new Coastliner 700.

The agreed new routes include roads that have not previously been served by buses, so a total of 13 new stops have been requested, in Durrington, Littlehampton, Angmering, Ferring and Goring.

Rob Vince, business development manager, said: "We have requested new stops as part of our planned service changes commencing April 6. We've stressed the critical nature of these particular requests and I know West Sussex County Council have been out and about over the last few weeks, carrying out safety assessments.

New bus stop for the no.5 in Tasman Way, Durrington

"We are pressing them hard to confirm which stops will be ready for April 6, but, given the level of progress made so far, it feels like it will all be either very last minute or, in some cases, after services have commenced."

In Durrington, three new stops are needed for the no.5 in Tasman Way near Canberra Road, Carisbrooke Drive / Rochester Close and Fulbeck Avenue / Squadron Drive.

The no.5 will run every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday, including later evening buses, and every 30 minutes on Sundays. The new route in West Durrington will take it anti-clockwise around Celadine Road, Fulbeck Avenue, Carisbrooke Drive and Romany Road to Tesco Extra.

In Littlehampton, four new stops are needed, for the no.11 in Berry Lane / Trinity Way and in Beaumont Park / White Horses Way, in both directions, towards Worthing and Littlehampton.

The no.11 will run every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and hourly on Sundays, covering Littlehampton, Rustington, East Preston, Ferring, Goring and Worthing. The new route will run from Littlehampton via Beaumont Park to Rustington shops, then follow the old Coastliner 700 route to Worthing through the villages.

In Angmering, three new stops are needed for the new Coastliner 701 route, on the A259 Station Road, near the footbridge, in both directions and on the A259 at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, heading eastbound.

Mr Vince explained: "Haskins will be served in the same way as it currently works for the no.9. However, we are mindful that some people from the Old Worthing Road and Roundstone Lane areas may wish to board the Coastliner 701 on the A259 in preference to the other slower and less-frequent services. Outside of Haskins' opening hours, we are unable to access the site, so have requested an alternative provision."

The Coastliner 701 will also need two new bus stops in Goring, to serve Goring Street, near the Crossways Roundabout, in both directions. In Ferring, the aim is to reinstate the withdrawn Langbury Lane bus stop for the Coastliner 701 heading towards Worthing.

The new Coastliner 701 will serve Wick, Littlehampton, Rustington, Goring, Worthing, Worthing Hospital and Lancing, running every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 20 minutes Sunday daytime. There will be more buses on Sundays in the early morning and evening and faster journey times between Littlehampton / Rustington and Goring / Worthing.