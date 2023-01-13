13 of the worst potholes in Mid Sussex on Friday the 13th: ones for drivers to watch out for, according to FixMyStreet
There have been many large potholes forming on busy roads across the Mid Sussex district over the past few weeks.
Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.
In this picture story, we highlight 13 of the worst roads for potholes at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com, and use some images from Google Street View to give you a visual reference.
Visit www.fixmystreet.com to find out more.
West Sussex County Council is urging residents to use a new online e-form to report problem potholes.
The advice comes after ‘at least 15’ holes were photographed in Crescent Way, Burgess Hill, with repair jobs scheduled for the five most significant ones.
The council said residents can report a pothole at www.westsussex.gov.uk by selecting ‘roads and travel’ and ‘report a pothole online’. They can also find out about how West Sussex County Council prioritises repairs.