There have been many large potholes forming on busy roads across the Mid Sussex district over the past few weeks.

Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.

In this picture story, we highlight 13 of the worst roads for potholes at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com, and use some images from Google Street View to give you a visual reference.

Visit www.fixmystreet.com to find out more.

West Sussex County Council is urging residents to use a new online e-form to report problem potholes.

The advice comes after ‘at least 15’ holes were photographed in Crescent Way, Burgess Hill, with repair jobs scheduled for the five most significant ones.

The council said residents can report a pothole at www.westsussex.gov.uk by selecting ‘roads and travel’ and ‘report a pothole online’. They can also find out about how West Sussex County Council prioritises repairs.

1. Keymer Road, Hassocks There is a pothole around a drain cover that is about four inches deep on Keymer Road in Hassocks near Station Approach West. Photo: Google Street View

2. Blackbrook Lane, Lindfield There are several potholes that drivers are advised to avoid 'very carefully'. Photo: Google Street View

3. Mayflower Road, Haywards Heath Two deep potholes were reported on Mayflower Road in Haywards Heath on Wednesday, January 11. Photo: Google Street View

4. Crescent Way, Burgess Hill Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards said there are 'at least 15 sizable problem holes in Crescent Way, Burgess Hill'. West Sussex County Council has confirmed that repair jobs had already been scheduled for 'the five most significantly-sized potholes'. Photo: Google Street View