Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Mid Sussex over the past few weeks thanks to the bad weather.

Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer last year, followed by freezing weather in December, likely made the problem worse.

Temperatures are expected to plummet below zero again this week, according to the Met Office.

In this picture story, we highlight 13 of the worst roads for potholes in the cold snap, according to data on FixMyStreet.com. Visit www.fixmystreet.com to find out more.

West Sussex County Council is urging residents to use a new online e-form to report problem potholes.

The advice comes after ‘at least 15’ holes were photographed in Crescent Way, Burgess Hill, with repair jobs scheduled for the five most significant ones.

The council said residents can report a pothole at www.westsussex.gov.uk by selecting ‘roads and travel’ and ‘report a pothole online’. They can also find out about how West Sussex County Council prioritises repairs.

1. Keymer Road, Hassocks There is a pothole around a drain cover that is about four inches deep on Keymer Road in Hassocks near Station Approach West.

2. Blackbrook Lane, Lindfield There are several potholes that drivers are advised to avoid 'very carefully'.

3. Mayflower Road, Haywards Heath Two deep potholes were reported on Mayflower Road in Haywards Heath on Wednesday, January 11.

4. Crescent Way, Burgess Hill Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards said there are 'at least 15 sizable problem holes in Crescent Way, Burgess Hill'. West Sussex County Council has confirmed that repair jobs had already been scheduled for 'the five most significantly-sized potholes'.