Fourteen vehicles were recorded speeding in Hastings 20mph zone in the first 30 minutes of a speed check.

14 vehicles recorded speeding in Hastings 20mph zone in just 30 minutes
A Hastings Police spokesperson said on Monday (June 16): "Following recent public concerns about excessive speed on Parker Road, Hastings, Community Speed Watch (CSW) volunteers responded promptly.
"Within just 30 minutes of deploying, 14 vehicles were recorded travelling at speeds exceeding 24mph in a 20mph zone.
"All drivers identified will receive formal communication from Sussex Police regarding their driving behaviour. This is part of our ongoing commitment to improving road safety and reducing dangerous driving in our communities.
"We take speeding seriously. It is one of the 'Fatal5' alongside Drink / Drug driving; using a mobile phone while driving; not wearing a seatbelt; and careless or inconsiderate driving.
"These are the leading causes of serious and fatal road collisions, and we are actively working to address them through education, enforcement, and community engagement.