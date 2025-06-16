Fourteen vehicles were recorded speeding in Hastings 20mph zone in the first 30 minutes of a speed check.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hastings Police spokesperson said on Monday (June 16): "Following recent public concerns about excessive speed on Parker Road, Hastings, Community Speed Watch (CSW) volunteers responded promptly.

"Within just 30 minutes of deploying, 14 vehicles were recorded travelling at speeds exceeding 24mph in a 20mph zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All drivers identified will receive formal communication from Sussex Police regarding their driving behaviour. This is part of our ongoing commitment to improving road safety and reducing dangerous driving in our communities.

Fourteen vehicles were recorded speeding in Hastings 20mph zone in the first 30 minutes of a speed check. Pic: Hastings Police

"We take speeding seriously. It is one of the 'Fatal5' alongside Drink / Drug driving; using a mobile phone while driving; not wearing a seatbelt; and careless or inconsiderate driving.

"These are the leading causes of serious and fatal road collisions, and we are actively working to address them through education, enforcement, and community engagement.