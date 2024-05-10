166 real-time information screens to appear at bus stops across West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A contract to provide 166 real-time information screens at bus stops across West Sussex has been awarded by the county council.

Some 255 of the screens have already been bought as part of a contract with VIX Technology Ltd.

The second tranche, with the same company, will cost £1,250,373.

The installation of the screens forms part of the council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, which covers everything from traffic signals to bus lanes to a fare scheme for 16-21-year-olds. Image: GoogleMaps

In April 2022 the government confirmed that c£17.4m could be awarded to the county council to deliver some of those ambitions.

The council had bid for £90m.

The money is available until March 31 2025.

A council spokesman said that, as of the end of March, £3,388,134 of the £17.4m had been spent on the following projects:

Launch of the new 500 bus route running between Chichester and Littlehampton

Introduction of a bus fare discount scheme for young people aged between 16 and 21

Launch of three Book-a-Bus travel zones with a fourth due to launch shortly

Working in partnership with Crawley Borough Council to start construction for the Western Boulevard Scheme. The project is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2024/25.

The installation of 213 of the Real Time Passenger Information screens as of May 3. The remaining screens are scheduled for installation within the current financial year.

Refurbishment of ten junctions with bus priority traffic signals during 2023/24. A further ten are planned for upgrade in 2024/25.

Commencement of a programme of bus stop improvement works along the Hydrogen Fastway Routes 10 and 20, with further works planned in 2024/25.

Continuing a countywide programme of bus stop improvement works which started in 2023/24 and will continue throughout 2024/25.

Completing the design stage for the Manor Royal Bus Lane Extension project. The procurement process to appoint a contractor will start shortly.

The spokesman added: “The county council fully intend to use all of the funds made available through the Bus Service Improvement Plan award while working with our partners to deliver better bus services in West Sussex.

