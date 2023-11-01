A 20mph speed limit is to be introduced along a residential street in Midhurst.

The decision, which aims to create ‘a safer and improved environment’ along Ashfield Road, was made by Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport.

As well as the new speed limit, the decision will also see the road made one-way, north to south from Petersfield Road to Bepton Road, with a cycle contraflow added and refurbishment work on four speed humps.

After receiving comments and objections from residents, plans to ban waiting at the junction leading to Midhurst Primary School were dropped.

Ashfield Road, Midhurst. Image: Google

The work is expected to cost £45,000.

A public consultation raised mixed feelings about the proposed changes.

While there was a lot of support for the road becoming one-way, several people were concerned that nearby Heathfield Gardens – a private road – would be used as a short-cut for parents trying to avoid the new rules while dropping off their children at school.

A council spokesman said signage would be put up at the entrance to Heathfield Gardens on Bepton Road, warning people not to cut through.