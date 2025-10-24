71-year-old woman dies following East Sussex collision

A 71-year-old woman has died following a collision in East Sussex.

The AA reported that Southdown Road had been closed following a collision in Chygnton Road at approximately midday on Friday, October 24.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that emergency services were on the scene and that officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle collision in Chygnton Road, Seaford, at midday on Friday, October 24.

“The road has been closed ever since and a 71-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.”

Police said there are not believed to be suspicious circumstances at this time.

The spokesperson added: "A report will be prepared for the coroner.

"Her next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The road is expected to remain closed until the early evening while police enquiries continue.