A-road in East Sussex closed for emergency due to ‘hazardous substance’

By Sam Pole

Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:29 BST
The A22 Hailsham bypass has been closed for an emergency due to a ‘hazardous substance on the carriageway’.

At 10.45am on Tuesday, November 5, East Sussex Highways confirmed that the northbound carriageway had been closed due to the substance.

A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said: "A22 Hailsham Bypass, Hailsham is currently closed for an emergency, this is due to a hazardous substance on the carriageway.

"This is on the northbound carriageway only from The Diplocks Roundabout to Boship Roundabout."

East Sussex Highways have been contacted for further information.

