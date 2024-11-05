A-road in East Sussex closed for emergency due to ‘hazardous substance’

The A22 Hailsham bypass has been closed for an emergency due to a ‘hazardous substance on the carriageway’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10.45am on Tuesday, November 5, East Sussex Highways confirmed that the northbound carriageway had been closed due to the substance.

A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said: "A22 Hailsham Bypass, Hailsham is currently closed for an emergency, this is due to a hazardous substance on the carriageway.

"This is on the northbound carriageway only from The Diplocks Roundabout to Boship Roundabout."

East Sussex Highways have been contacted for further information.