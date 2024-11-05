A-road in East Sussex closed for emergency due to ‘hazardous substance’
The A22 Hailsham bypass has been closed for an emergency due to a ‘hazardous substance on the carriageway’.
At 10.45am on Tuesday, November 5, East Sussex Highways confirmed that the northbound carriageway had been closed due to the substance.
A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said: "A22 Hailsham Bypass, Hailsham is currently closed for an emergency, this is due to a hazardous substance on the carriageway.
"This is on the northbound carriageway only from The Diplocks Roundabout to Boship Roundabout."
East Sussex Highways have been contacted for further information.