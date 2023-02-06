Edit Account-Sign Out
‘A vehicle has gone into a hedge’: Road near Lewes left partially blocked following collision

A vehicle has gone into a hedge and a road has been left partially blocked following a collision near Lewes, the AA has said.

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 6:43pm

The AA said it first received a report of a single-vehicle collision in Newhaven Road near Northease Manor School at around 5.45pm today (Monday, February 6).

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

