‘A vehicle has gone into a hedge’: Road near Lewes left partially blocked following collision

The AA said it first received a report of a single-vehicle collision in Newhaven Road near Northease Manor School at around 5.45pm today (Monday, February 6).
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.
A vehicle has gone into a hedge and a road has been left partially blocked following a collision near Lewes, the AA has said.
The AA said it first received a report of a single-vehicle collision in Newhaven Road near Northease Manor School at around 5.45pm today (Monday, February 6).
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.