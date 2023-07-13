NationalWorldTV
A21 closed near Battle and Hastings after report of three-car crash

A large section of the A21 is closed near Hastings this afternoon (Thursday, July 13), following reports of a traffic accident involving multiple vehicles.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 17:37 BST
A large section of the A21 is closed near HastingsA large section of the A21 is closed near Hastings
A large section of the A21 is closed near Hastings

AA Traffic News, which first reported the incident at 12pm, said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, three cars involved on A21 Whydown Hill both ways between Seddlescombe Golf Club and New England Lane. Congestion to London Road is queuing towards Battle and Harts Green Road.”

AA Traffic News also said the traffic is slow in both directions with a diversion in place.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

