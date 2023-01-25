The A21 near Hastings was closed today (Wednesday, January 25) due to a landslide.

Earlier this morning on its Twitter account, Rother Police said: “A21 currently closed between Westfield Lane and Sedlescombe due to a landslide undermining the road surface.”

National Highways – South East said via Twitter the stretch of road was closed in both directions ‘between the A2100 (near Battle) and the A28 (near Hastings) due to a landslide at the side of the carriageway’.

The road was closed for several hours before temporary traffic lights were put in place.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Slow traffic due to earlier emergency landslide repairs on A21 Ebden's Hill both ways between A28 Westfield Lane and Moat Lane. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are now in place due to a landslide that closed the road for around four hours.”