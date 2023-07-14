AA Traffic News, which first reported the incident at 12pm, said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, three cars involved on A21 Whydown Hill both ways between Seddlescombe Golf Club and New England Lane. Congestion to London Road is queuing towards Battle and Harts Green Road.”
AA Traffic News also said the traffic was slow in both directions with a diversion in place.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Friday, July 14: “Emergency services were called to a report of a serious collision involving three vehicles on the A21 at Seddlescombe at 12.45pm on Thursday (13 July).
“A 90-year-old man from Seddlescombe was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition. An 86-year-old woman from Seddlescombe was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. She remains in a serious condition. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Perry.”
AA Traffic News is now showing that the road is open again.