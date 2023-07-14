NationalWorldTV
A21 crash at Seddlescombe: 90-year-old man airlifted to hospital while 86-year-old woman suffers ‘life-changing injuries’

A large section of the A21 was closed near Hastings yesterday afternoon and evening (Thursday, July 13), following reports of a serious traffic accident involving multiple vehicles.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST
A section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesA section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
A section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

AA Traffic News, which first reported the incident at 12pm, said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, three cars involved on A21 Whydown Hill both ways between Seddlescombe Golf Club and New England Lane. Congestion to London Road is queuing towards Battle and Harts Green Road.”

AA Traffic News also said the traffic was slow in both directions with a diversion in place.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Friday, July 14: “Emergency services were called to a report of a serious collision involving three vehicles on the A21 at Seddlescombe at 12.45pm on Thursday (13 July).

A section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. A police van at the scene. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesA section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. A police van at the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
A section of the A21 was closed near Hastings on Thursday, July 13, following reports of a collision. A police van at the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“A 90-year-old man from Seddlescombe was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition. An 86-year-old woman from Seddlescombe was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. She remains in a serious condition. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Perry.”

AA Traffic News is now showing that the road is open again. For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

