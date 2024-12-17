There have been reports of a crash on the A21 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, December 17).

The incident happened near Flimwell.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is blocked with queueing traffic due to the collision.

AA Traffic News said: “Two vehicles involved on A21 both ways between B2169 (Scotney Castle Roundabout) and B2079 Lady Oak Lane. Just after 07:30.”

There have been reports of a crash on the A21 near Flimwell. Photo: Google Street View

National Highways South-East said at about 8.50am on X: “The A21 in Kent is closedin both directions between the B2169 (Lamberhurst) and the B2079 (Flimwell) due to a collision involving two cars. Emergency services are on scene. Please allow extra journey time this morning.”