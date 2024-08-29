A21 in East Sussex blocked following two collisions

By Richard Gladstone
Published 29th Aug 2024, 13:12 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 13:58 BST
Parts of the A21 in East Sussex are closed following two collisions today (Thursday, August 29).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the first incident was first reported just after 11.25am today.

The incident happened in Sedlescombe, near Hastings and Battle.

The collision involved two vehicles.

Police accident sign

The AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A21 both ways from The Royal Oak to Battle turning.”

A separate collision took place further up the A21 a few miles away in Hurst Green.

That incident was first reported at around 12.05pm this afternoon.

The AA said on its traffic alert: “Road blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A21 London Road Northbound near The Caravan Dealership.”

We will have more as we get it.

