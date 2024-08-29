A21 in East Sussex blocked following two collisions
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the first incident was first reported just after 11.25am today.
The collision involved two vehicles.
The AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A21 both ways from The Royal Oak to Battle turning.”
A separate collision took place further up the A21 a few miles away in Hurst Green.
That incident was first reported at around 12.05pm this afternoon.
The AA said on its traffic alert: “Road blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A21 London Road Northbound near The Caravan Dealership.”
We will have more as we get it.