A21 in East Sussex closed both ways following 'serious collision involving a motorbike'

The A21 in East Sussex is currently closed both ways following the collision which caused the road to be closed at 7.30am.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the A2100 Johns Cross Roundabout and the A28 at Baldslow, following the collision a National Highways spokesperson has added.

The spokesperson also confirmed that both Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service are attending the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A21 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the A2100 Johns Cross Roundabout and the A28 at Baldslow due to a serious collision.

“Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service are attending the scene.

“There is no official diversion route for this section of the A21. Traffic is being diverted off of the A21 on to local roads by police.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The A21 has been closed near Whatlington this morning as emergency services respond to a serious collision.

“We are asking the public to please avoid the area while this is ongoing.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

