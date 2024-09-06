Part of the A21 in East Sussex is closed today (Friday, September 6) due to an incident.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 8.30am this morning.

The incident is affecting a stretch of the A21 near Battle.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and delays due to sink hole on A21 both ways between Battle turn off and Marley Lane.”

A large stretch of the road has since been closed due to emergency repairs, the AA added.

It said: “Road closed due to emergency repairs on A21 Vinehall Road Northbound from Cripps Corner turn off to Rye turning. Traffic is coping well.”

Elsewhere on the A21, there are delays in St Leonards due to the ongoing Queensway Gateway Road works, which started on Monday (September 2).

The AA said: “Slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Northbound at A2100 Junction Road. In the construction area.”