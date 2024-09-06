National Highways have issued an update on a ‘significant road defect’ in East Sussex.

The incident is affecting a stretch of the A21 near Battle.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 8.30am this morning (September 6).

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and delays due to sink hole on A21 both ways between Battle turn off and Marley Lane.”

National Highways confirmed that the A21 was currently closed for ‘safety reasons’.

Traffic is being diverted via local routes while National Highways and its partner organisations determine the cause of the defect.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “The A21 is currently closed for safety reasons between the A2100 St Johns Cross and the A28 Baldslow due to a significant road defect.

“The defect was reported today (Friday, 6 September) and National Highways is working together with partner organisations to determine the cause of the defect. We will ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out as soon as possible so that the road can be reopened.

“Meanwhile, traffic is being diverted via local routes. We thank both local residents and road users for their patience and understanding at this time.

“Any updates, including the reopening of the road, will be updated on our local X social channel @HighwaysSEAST.”