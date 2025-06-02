A21 near Hastings blocked with traffic queueing after report of ‘obstruction’ on road

There have been reports of an obstruction on a road near Hastings this evening (Monday, June 2).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A21 is blocked with traffic queueing on the road.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound from Moat Lane to A28 Westfield Lane. In the construction area.”

The incident was first reported at 3pm but the live map is still showing heavy congestion.