By Megan Baker
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 17:14 BST
Fire service stock image. Photo: National World
A vehicle fire is causing delays on a major East Sussex road this evening (Sunday, June 23).

Emergency services are on the scene on Polegate Road where a vehicle has caught fire.

Traffic headed northbound is reportedly at a stands till as of 4.50pm, with many motorists having been stuck in traffic for about 40 minutes.

More on this as we have it.

