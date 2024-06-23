A22 and A27: Vehicle fire causing major delays to traffic on East Sussex road
A vehicle fire is causing delays on a major East Sussex road this evening (Sunday, June 23).
Emergency services are on the scene on Polegate Road where a vehicle has caught fire.
Traffic headed northbound is reportedly at a stands till as of 4.50pm, with many motorists having been stuck in traffic for about 40 minutes.
More on this as we have it.
