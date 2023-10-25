A22 bypass closed as car 'set alight' following two vehicle collision in Hailsham

The A22 bypass is currently closed following a two vehicle collision in Hailsham today (October 25).

The A22 Hailsham bypass has been closed due to a car fire following a crash this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 12.47pm to reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

"One car was well alight at the scene on the northbound A22 between Diplocks Way roundabout and the Boship roundabout.

"We left the scene at 1.34pm. Police were also in attendance and were managing the road closure and vehicle recovery."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the A22 in Hailsham at around 12.40pm this afternoon (25 October) to a report of a two-vehicle collision.

“The drivers of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.