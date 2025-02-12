A22 bypass in East Sussex blocked following lorry fire
Emergency services, including police and crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to a lorry ablaze on the Hailsham bypass at the Boship roundabout at about 7.30am.
Crews from the fire service arrived on the scene and used a jet to help put the fire out at approximately 9.20am.
The road was closed following the incident and reopened at 12.20pm.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 7.40am 12 February 2025 to reports of a trailer fire on the Hailsham bypass at the Boship roundabout.
“Crews arrived and found a truck well alight.
“They used breathing apparatus and a jet to put the fire out.
“The fire is being treated as accidental.
“The road was closed and the police were also in attendance.”