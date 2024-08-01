A22 closed following two vehicle collision in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A22 was closed following a two vehicle collision and debris in the road in East Sussex.

The A22 near Lower Dicker, Hailsham, was closed following the collision shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Emergency services, including Sussex Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were on the scene.

Sussex Police said that only minor injuries were reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision and debris in the road on A22, near Lower Dicker, Hailsham shortly after 2pm on Wednesday (31 July).

“The road was closed temporarily for recovery and has since reopened.”