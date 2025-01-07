A22 crash in East Sussex: reports of road closure after collision involving two vans near Polegate
There are reports that a road is closed near Polegate this afternoon (Tuesday, January 7).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 1.05pm that the incident happened near the Polegate bypass.
They said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vans involved on A22 Golden Jubilee Way Southbound from A27 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) to B2247 Dittons Road (Stone Cross Roundabout).”
