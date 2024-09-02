Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been reports of slow traffic on the A22 near the Ashdown Forest this morning (Monday, September 2).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic on A22 Lewes Road both ways at Colemans Hatch Road (Wych Cross). In the construction area.”

A note on the live map at one.network/uk/westsussex said there are temporary traffic lights and a ‘drainage investigation into report of flooding’.