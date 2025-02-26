Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in East Sussex today (Wednesday, February 26).

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A22 near Whitesmith just before 10.40am.

The road was closed from Park Lane to B2124 Lewes Road following the incident.

Two people were taken to hospital, but no serious injuries were reported, according to South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb).

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “A number of patients were assessed and treated at the scene before two were taken to hospital for further checks.”

Three fire engines from Uckfield, Crowborough and Eastbourne were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters worked with paramedics to release one casualty from one of the vehicles, the patient was then left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

Sussex Police confirmed the incident was a ‘minor collision’ and said they’re not appealing for any further information at this time.

Bus services were ‘severely delayed’ due to the incident, and were forced to divert via Laughton, Broyle Side and Shortgate. Stagecoach South East has confirmed its services have now returned to normal.