A22 incident: Person taken to hospital after single-vehicle collision in East Sussex
The A22 was closed in East Sussex for nearly four hours after a collision on Monday afternoon (October 9).
Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a collision on the A22 at Little Horsted Roundabout in Uckfield at about 1.55pm.
According to AA Traffic News, it was a single-vehicle collision.
"One person was taken to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.
"A temporary road closure was in place until 5.45pm. Officers are not appealing for any further information at this time.”
Long delays were reported southbound from B2102 (Copwood roundabout) to A26 Lewes Road after the road closure.