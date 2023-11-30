A22 partially blocked: stalled vehicle has cased slow traffic on East Sussex road
An East Sussex road is partially blocked this morning (Thursday, November 30), it has been reported.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is slow traffic on the A22 due to a stalled vehicle. The AA said the incident is affecting the A22 Whitesmiths both ways near Broomham Lane.
It was first reported at 7.38am.