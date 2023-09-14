A23 blocked after collision in West Sussex village
The A23 is blocked in Mid Sussex after a collision this morning (Thursday, September 14).
According to AA Traffic News, the road was initially partially blocked at Sayers Common but has been since been closed in both directions.
A traffic notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A23 Northbound from B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction) to B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common turn-off). Congestion on both sides.”
Vehicles in the area are said to be travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.