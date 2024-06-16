A23 crash in West Sussex: heavy traffic reported near Crawley
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There have been reports of heavy traffic on the A23 in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, June 16).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A23 Crawley Avenue Southbound near Ifield Avenue.”
The collision was first reported at 11.19am and the AA Traffic News live map still shows heavy traffic on the road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.