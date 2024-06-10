A23 crash: major road partially blocked after collision, says traffic report
The A23 is partially blocked in Mid Sussex this evening (Monday, June 10).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A23 Northbound around B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction).”
Reports of the collision first came in at 4.25pm.
