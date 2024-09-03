A23 crash: road partially blocked with slow traffic after reports of incident at Henfield turn-off
There have been repots of a crash on the A23 early this morning (Tuesday, September 3).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road near Muddleswood is partially blocked.
It said: “Slow traffic due to crash on A23 Northbound from A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off) to B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction). A car has reported to have driven into the central reservation.”
The incident was first reported at 5.43am and the live map is not showing much traffic at the moment.
