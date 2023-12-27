A23 crash: slow traffic on major East Sussex road after reports of two-car collision at Pyecombe
The A23 is partially blocked this morning (Wednesday, December 27) following reports of a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Pyecombe.
AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A23 Dale Hill Northbound at A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off).”
The collision was first reported at 10.17am and a photographer has taken photos of police cars at the scene.
AA Traffic News added: “Delays of seven minutes on A23 Brighton Road Northbound in West Sussex.”