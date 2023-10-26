BREAKING
A23 delays in West Sussex after reports of crash involving van and lorry

There have been reports of heavy traffic on the A23 near Sayers Common this afternoon (Thursday, October 26) following a crash this morning.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are delays of eight minutes, which are increasing on the A23 southbound with the average speed being ten mph.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash, a lorry and a van involved on A23 Southbound after B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common Turn Off).”

It said there is congestion to Hickstead in lane one of three and the incident was first repoted at 11.44am.

