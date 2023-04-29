Edit Account-Sign Out
A23 exit ramp partially blocked due to three-vehicle collision

An exit ramp on the A23 has been left partially blocked following a three-vehicle collision, the AA has said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST

On the AA website it says the incident was first reported at around 11.47am today (Saturday, April 29).

It adds: “Exit ramp partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, three cars involved on A23 London Road Southbound at A27.”

