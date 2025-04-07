A23 fuel spillage: section of Sussex road closed and long delays reported
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported the incident at 3.08am.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and long delays due to stalled truck and fuel spillage on A23 Northbound from the A273 to B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction).”
Sussex Traffic Watch on X said: “A23 Northbound at pyecombe closed by an incident diversion via the A281.”
An 8.36pm update from National Highways: South-East on X said: “The A23 in West Sussex closed northbound between the A281 near Pyecombe and B2117 near Muddleswood to treat a fuel spillage following a collision.”
