A23 fuel spillage: section of Sussex road closed and long delays reported

Part of the A23 near Pyecombe is closed this evening (Monday, April 7).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported the incident at 3.08am.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and long delays due to stalled truck and fuel spillage on A23 Northbound from the A273 to B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction).”

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said: “A23 Northbound at pyecombe closed by an incident diversion via the A281.”

Part of the A23 near Pyecombe is closed this evening. Google Street View

An 8.36pm update from National Highways: South-East on X said: “The A23 in West Sussex closed northbound between the A281 near Pyecombe and B2117 near Muddleswood to treat a fuel spillage following a collision.”