A23 in Sussex partially blocked by ‘obstruction on road’ with reports of slow traffic

There have been reports of slow traffic on the A23 in Sussex this morning (Saturday, June 21).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to obstruction on the road on A23 Southbound at A2300 (Hickstead).”

AA Traffic News first reported the incident at 9.50am. The live map shows that there is heavy traffic from near Sayers Common to the turnoff for the A272.