A23 in Sussex partially blocked following reports of stalled vehicle: delays likely
The A23 in Sussex is partially blocked this morning (Monday, January 20).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported that delays were likely at 7.30am.
They said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A23 London Road Northbound near A273 Clayton Hill.”
The AA Traffic News live map is showing slow moving traffic in the area.
