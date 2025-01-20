A23 in Sussex partially blocked following reports of stalled vehicle: delays likely

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 08:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The A23 in Sussex is partially blocked this morning (Monday, January 20).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported that delays were likely at 7.30am.

They said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A23 London Road Northbound near A273 Clayton Hill.”

The AA Traffic News live map is showing slow moving traffic in the area.

Related topics:SussexA23

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice