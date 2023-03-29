The AA Traffic map indicated that one lane was closed, with the entry slip road partially blocked, due to a stalled crane on the A23 northbound at A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross).
The incident was first reported around 4.30pm.
As of 6.15pm, the incident was ‘no longer causing any delays’, according to BBC radio presenter and travel expert Sylvie Blackmore.
Meanwhile, Nearby Cross Colwood Lane remains closed due to ongoing telecoms work, both ways from Jeremy's Lane to Lodge Lane.
There are also temporary traffic signals due to water main work taking place on A272 Station Road near Thornden.
