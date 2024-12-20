A23 lane closure in Crawley due to flooding
A road in Crawley is closed due to flooding.
AA Traffic News reported that one lane is closed on A23 Crawley Avenue at Ifield Avenue Roundabout.
Motorists are advised to approach the roundabout with care.
The incident was first reported by West Sussex Highways on Thursday afternoon (December 19).
A social media notice read: “Due to flooding, Ifield Avenue Roundabout will be having a one-lane closure. The situation will be reviewed tomorrow.”
