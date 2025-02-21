A23 open again in Sussex after crash and oil spillage caused long delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were long delays reported on the A23 in Sussex on Thursday evening (February 20) following reports of an oil spillage.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at around 3pm on Thursday: “Two lanes closed due to crash and oil spillage on A23 Northbound from A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) to Broxmead Lane.”

AA Traffic News added that the congestion was to Hickstead.

Sussex Police added at 6.31pm: “A road closure is currently in place on the A23 Northbound near Bolney in Haywards Heath, following an oil spillage. Traffic is being diverted onto the A272, and we ask that you avoid the area where possible while services work at the scene.”

There were long delays on the A23 near Bolney on Thursday evening, February 20. Photo: Google Street View

At 11.38pm National Highways South East confirmed: “This incident is now clear, and the A23 is now open northbound between the A272 (Bolney) and the B2115 (Cuckfield). There are no significant delays in the area. Thanks for your patience this evening.”