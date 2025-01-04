A23 partially blocked at Crawley: crash causing slow traffic in area
A crash is causing slow traffic on the A23 in the Crawley area this evening (Saturday, January 4), AA Traffic News has said.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A23 Crawley Avenue Southbound at A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout).”
The incident was first reported at 4.55pm.
