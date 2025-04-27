A24 crash involving motorcycle causes queueing traffic near roundabout to A272

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 27th Apr 2025, 14:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There is queueing traffic at a roundabout on the A24 on West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, April 27).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported that the disruption is due to a crash.

They said: “A motorcycle involved on A24 Worthing Road Southbound from Pollards Hill Roundabout to A272.”

The incident happened at about 1pm. The live map is showing heavy traffic near Southewater on the A24.

Related topics:A24
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice