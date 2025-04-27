A24 crash involving motorcycle causes queueing traffic near roundabout to A272
There is queueing traffic at a roundabout on the A24 on West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, April 27).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported that the disruption is due to a crash.
They said: “A motorcycle involved on A24 Worthing Road Southbound from Pollards Hill Roundabout to A272.”
The incident happened at about 1pm. The live map is showing heavy traffic near Southewater on the A24.