Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports that the A24 in West Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, May 29).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are ‘delays due to a crash’, adding that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident on the A24 Worthing Road Southbound near Rookcross Lane.

The incident was first reported at about 4pm and the live map at AA Traffic News is still showing heavy traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...