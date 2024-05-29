A24 crash: major West Sussex road partially blocked after incident involving car and lorry
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There have been reports that the A24 in West Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, May 29).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are ‘delays due to a crash’, adding that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident on the A24 Worthing Road Southbound near Rookcross Lane.
The incident was first reported at about 4pm and the live map at AA Traffic News is still showing heavy traffic.
The AA added that Bar Lane is partially blocked due to crash where a single vehicle was involved. It said the incident has affected Bar Lane Southbound between Broadwater Lane and A24 Worthing Road but traffic is coping well.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.