A24 in West Sussex partially blocked after crash: ‘reports suggest a car has gone off the road’ says AA Traffic News
There been reports of a crash on the A24 in West Sussex today (Friday, May 3).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A24 London Road Southbound from B2133 to The Hollow. Reports suggest a car has gone off the road.”
The incident was first reported at 2.41pm.
