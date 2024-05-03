A24 in West Sussex partially blocked after crash: ‘reports suggest a car has gone off the road’ says AA Traffic News

There been reports of a crash on the A24 in West Sussex today (Friday, May 3).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:25 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A24 London Road Southbound from B2133 to The Hollow. Reports suggest a car has gone off the road.”

The incident was first reported at 2.41pm.

