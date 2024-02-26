A24 part closed after collision involving van and tree in West Sussex
The A24 remains closed northbound between the Findon and Washington roundabouts after the incident around 12.50pm this afternoon (Monday, February 26).
South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed the incident involved a van and a tree.
A spokesperson added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”
AA Traffic News has reported increasing delays on A24 Northbound between A280 Long Furlong (Findon roundabout) and Glaseby Lane. Vehicles are reportedly travelling at an average speed of ten mph.
The AA added: “Delays due to crash on A24 Northbound from the Worthing turn-off to the A283 (Washington roundabout).”
An eye-witness said traffic is being diverted and there are major delays through Storrington.