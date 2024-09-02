A24 Washington roundabout congestion continues: queueing traffic reported both ways on A283
There is queueing traffic on a major roundabout on the A24 in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, September 3).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said yesterday: “Queueing traffic on A283 The Pike both ways from Water Lane to A24. In the construction area.”
The live map this morning shows heavy traffic on the A24 from North End to Washington.
