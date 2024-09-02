A24 Washington roundabout congestion continues: traffic both ways on A283
There is queueing traffic on a major roundabout on the A24 in West Sussex this morning (Thursday, September 5).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said on Tuesday: “Queueing traffic on A283 The Pike both ways from Water Lane to A24. In the construction area.”
The live map this morning is still showing heavy traffic on the A24 from North End to Washington.
There are temporary traffic lights on the road from Storrington to Washington.
